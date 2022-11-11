God of War Ragnarok: Alfheim Nornir Chest Locations and Solutions

Here you’ll find all the info you need on Alfheim Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok. We’ve got all their locations and the puzzle solutions required to open the chests below so you can get all those apples and horns.

God of War Ragnarok Alfheim Nornir Chest List

There are six Nornir Chests located in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Strond

Location: Shortly after you get to Alfheim for the first time in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll squeeze through a gap. As soon as you clear the gap, look over the ledge on the left to see the chest.

Puzzle Type: You must light three nearby torches to open the chest.

N Rune: Tucked down in a small divot near the edge of the cliff

Tucked down in a small divot near the edge of the cliff R Rune: Right above the N Rune torch on a ledge

Right above the N Rune torch on a ledge C Rune: The last one is right behind you if you’re facing the chest.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: Temple of Light

Location: After Kratos and Tyr push down two statues and create the light bridge, head across it and look for the Nornir chairs near the steps on the right.

Puzzle Type: To open this chest, you need to ring three bells within a time limit:

R Rune: Directly to the left of the chest.

Directly to the left of the chest. C Rune: Slightly higher up left of the R Rune.

Slightly higher up left of the R Rune. N Rune: Covered in Soundstone in a corridor to the right of the chest. Break the Soundstone, stand just to the right of the chest, and use the Twilight Stone to hit the N Rune before quickly targeting the R and C Runes.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Below

Location: This chest is found during the Secret of the Sands quest in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll see a Nornir Chest sitting outside through a wooden gate after the room with all the Twilight Mirrors. Head to the room’s second level and look for a gap you can cross with the Blades of Chaos.

Puzzle Type: This is another bell puzzle with a time limit.

C Rune: Directly opposite the chest.

Directly opposite the chest. R Rune: Through the door near the chest.

Through the door near the chest. N Rune: Head through the upper door and look at the circular window to see this bell.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Barrens

Location: You’ll find this chest in the Barrens on one of the rock mesas jutting out of the group. This one, in particular, has some elven ruins and three nest vines on it. Go to the north side of the mesa and throw your ax through the three vines to open the path to the chest.

Puzzle Type: You must light three torches with the Blades of Chaos to complete this one.

N Rune: Head to the northeast part of the mesa to get to this torch.

Head to the northeast part of the mesa to get to this torch. C Rune: Go to the southwest part of the mesa to find this torch.

Go to the southwest part of the mesa to find this torch. R Rune: Right above the Nornir chest is a red pot. Hit it to light the torch.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Forbidden Sands

Location: In the southwestern part of The Forbidden Sands, look for a pillar you can crawl under, and you’ll find this Nornir Chest

Puzzle Type: Light three torches with the Blades of Chaos to open this one.

N Rune: To the right of the Nornir Chest

To the right of the Nornir Chest C Rune: Head back outside and look for it on a rock column. Since the Blades of Chaos can’t reach it, use Sigil Arrows to chain the fire to light it.

Head back outside and look for it on a rock column. Since the Blades of Chaos can’t reach it, use Sigil Arrows to chain the fire to light it. R Rune: You’ll find this one tucked in a rock arch nearby. You’ll need to use Sigil Arrows to chain the fire up to it, but it’s a little trickier than the last one.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Elven Sanctum

Location: There’s a broken stone section you can break to reveal a hidden area. Head through and clear out the nest vines to reveal this chest.

Puzzle Type: You must light three torches here.

C Rune: Find this one to the right of the Nornir Chest. Use expanded Hex Bubbles to create a chain from the torch to the nearby campfire.

Find this one to the right of the Nornir Chest. Use expanded Hex Bubbles to create a chain from the torch to the nearby campfire. N Rune: Look to the left of the Nornir Chest. Chain the fire from the nearby campfire to the torch with a Sigil Arrow.

Look to the left of the Nornir Chest. Chain the fire from the nearby campfire to the torch with a Sigil Arrow. R Rune: After lighting the C Rune torch, look up from it to see a wall that can be retracted with a Sonic Arrow. You’ll need to chain expanded Hex Bubbles from the R Rune torch to the C Rune torch. Do this and open the wall before placing the final Hex Bubble to chain the fire.

Alfheim Nornir Chests: The Strond Revisited

Location: After completing the game, you can head through an area that a falling chunk of Asgard has revealed. Here, you’ll find a new Nornir Chest.

Puzzle Type: Destroy Statues

Luckily all three statues are easy to find: