What Does ‘Skill Issue’ Mean on TikTok and in Gaming?

Those players who have ever taken to TikTok to complain about bugs and gameplay issues in a game will often be met with the reply “Skill Issue.” This doesn’t really seem to help very much if you don’t know what it means, so here’s everything you need to know about the latest buzzphrase to take the social media app by storm.

What is ‘Skill Issue’ on TikTok?

When somebody replies to a comment with “skill issue,” they are implying that the problem the person is encountering is a result of their lack of skill or inability to play the game properly.

Most commentators do this as a form of trolling other people on TikTok, especially when they don’t know a solution to the problem. It’s also a fairly easy way to trash-talk an opponent to get a reaction, especially when it’s clear that skill is not the reason for the issue.

There are other variants of the phrase too, including “Sounds Like a Skill Issue” and “Simply a Difference in Skill.” While the phrase is commonly used on TikTok, it can also be found on other social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, as well as being used during the actual game.

