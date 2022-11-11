Who Dies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Marvel fans are already undoubtedly aware of some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deaths, or more specifically, the sad passing of Chadwick Boseman. In the movie sequel itself, though, are there any deaths during the story? Who dies in Wakanda Forever, exactly, and how does it happen?

Who dies in Wakanda Forever?

The named characters who die during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are:

King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

Former Black Panther T’Challa is a bit of a cheat to include on this list as it was a necessity to have the character die, following the sad passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. Nevertheless, T’Challa officially dies during the events of the movie, albeit off-screen. Black Panther’s cause of death is an unnamed disease and his death occurs during the first scene, as Shuri (Letitia Wright) desperately searches for a cure. His death drives much the plot.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Annette Brown. © 2022 MARVEL.

Shuri and T’Challa’s mother Queen Ramonda, however, is more of a surprise. Ramonda is present for most of the movie and rules Wakanda following her son’s death. However, an attack on Wakanda’s throne room by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) nearly ends the life of scientist Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Ramonda manages to save Riri but ultimately drowns doing so. Her death kicks the second half of the movie into motion.

Plenty of soldiers and civilians also die during the various battle sequences, mostly at the hands of Attuma and his Talokan warriors. However, T’Challa and Ramonda are the only two named characters who die during the events of Wakanda Forever. Unlike many other Marvel movies, including the first Black Panther, the villain survives this time. Consequently, Namor is free to appear in his own MCU movie or Disney Plus series if Marvel wishes it.