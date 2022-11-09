Will There Be a Namor Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Is a Namor movie likely to happen after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? The character, otherwise known as The Sub-Mariner, is one of the earlier Marvel heroes, so it is long past time that he got his own movie. Will a Namor MCU movie happen following his appearance in Black Panther 2?

Is a Namor movie coming to the MCU?

It seems very likely that an MCU Namor movie will happen, or possibly a Disney Plus series.

Marvel is well-known for introducing major characters in one project that the studio plans to give movies or shows to later. Black Panther himself was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, along with Spider-Man. Wakanda Forever also includes Riri Williams/Ironheart, who will get her own Disney Plus series in 2023. It’s therefore strongly possible that Namor will get his own project, especially if he isn’t actually the villain of Wakanda Forever.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

Namor actor Tenoch Huerta has also expressed his desire for his character to get his own movie. Speaking with Digital Spy, he says that it’s down to what Kevin Feige wants, as well as the audience for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “how many tickets they buy.” “I would like it but I don’t know,” Huerta admits. Given that the Black Panther 2 box office and ticket sales predictions are looking very bright indeed.

Furthermore, Namor is one of Marvel’s first heroes, as he was introduced all the way back in 1939 — the same year as Batman. He’s a mutant, like the X-Men, and is strong enough to take on Thor or even the Hulk. There were many attempts to make a Namor film over the years but they all fell through, including any plans to bring him to the MCU earlier. It’s likely that, now Namor is in the MCU, he will get a movie of his own announced sooner rather than later.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.