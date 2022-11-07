Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce Namor to the MCU at long last, and as one of the first Mutants he’s also one of the most powerful. Just how strong is Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Can Namor beat Thor, Hulk, Wolverine, or other major Marvel characters?

Can Namor beat Thor or other MCU heroes?

In terms of pure strength, Namor is potentially the strongest MCU hero and could beat Thor or even the Hulk in a direct fight — if the situation was in his favor. According to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler in an interview at Marvel.com, Namor has “no equal in terms of his capabilities” and is incredibly strong. On land “he’s as strong as Thor” but in the water, he could be just as strong as The Hulk.

It seems almost unlikely that a regular humanoid character in the MCU would be so overpowered, but at least, this is just in terms of direct strength. This is canonical with the original comics, too, which has shown Namor being able to go toe-to-toe with the Incredible Hulk at certain points. Other than super-strength, Namor has the ability to fly with the wings on his legs, propel himself at incredible speeds in water, breathe underwater and on land, and see in near-total darkness.

On land, and giving Thor access to one of his weapons like Stormbreaker or Mjolnir along with their lightning powers, Thor could beat Namor. However, in water, Namor would easily have the advantage over Thor Tenoch Huerta assuming Thor just didn’t use lightning to fry Namor, of course. The good news for Marvel vs. DC fans, though, is that Namor could very likely beat Aquaman despite their similar power sets.

Namor makes his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which releases on November 11. Here’s how to pronounce his name, according to his MCU actor Tenoch Huerta.