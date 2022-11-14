God of War Ragnarok Garden for the Dead Totem Locations: How to Purify Noatun’s Garden for Astrid

To complete the Garden of the Dead side quest in God of War Ragnarok, you must destroy three totems. Unfortunately, when Astrid’s ghost tasks you with this favor at Noatun’s Garden in Vanaheim, she doesn’t make it clear how to complete it. However, the three totem locations aren’t tough to find, nor are the firepots you must hit to destroy them.

God of War Ragnarok Garden for the Dead totem locations

There are three totems you have to destroy to complete the Garden for the Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

The three totem locations are:

Directly in front of the ghost.

In the ruins behind the ghost.

In the building in the southeast part of the area.

First Totem Location: In front of the ghost

To destroy this totem, circle around the rocks to the left of it.

Once you’ve hit the area’s boundary, look back toward the totem.

You should see a firepot on the other side of the rocks behind the totem.

Throw a weapon into the firepot to detonate it and destroy the totem.

Second Totem Location: Behind the ghost

Circle around the structure and look for a hole.

Inside the hole, you’ll see a firepot.

Throw a weapon into the pot to cause an explosion that’ll take out the totem.

Third Totem Location: Building in the southeast corner

Freeze the totem.

Climb up the nearby building.

Once you reach the top, look toward the southeast building.

Recall the axe and throw it at the target above the date to drop the attached firepot.

Now that all three totems are gone, you can return to Astrid to complete this God of War Ragnarok quest.

