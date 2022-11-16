Warzone 2.0 Release Time: PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox (US, UK, EU Time Zones)

The Warzone 2 release time is almost upon us, giving Call of Duty fans their first taste of the new battle royale experience. But when exactly can players on PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox get their hands on the new Warzone 2.0 update? Here’s the exact release time for US (PT, ET), UK (GMT), and other time zones.

When is the Warzone 2.0 release time?

The Warzone 2 release time is 6 PM (GMT) on November 16.

Here is the Warzone 2 release time in other time zones for different countries:

6 PM GMT

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

7 PM CEST

3 AM JST (November 17)

5 AM AET (November 17)

The times listed above are when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should go live. Players may have to reboot the game for access to become available. It’s also worth noting that, like with most recent Call of Duty launches, online stability is often a problem with connection issues being an expected hiccup.

While getting online at the above time will give players the first chance to play, giving it a few hours may be wise considering the expected demand and likelihood of servers struggling to handle the load. Good luck out there!

