Will There Be a Star Wars: The High Republic TV Series on Disney Plus?

Is a proper Star Wars: The High Republic TV series on the way to Disney Plus, or even a movie? Fans already know about the Star Wars: The Acolyte show coming to the service in either 2023 or 2024. That’s technically a The High Republic Disney Plus series but is set right at the end of the era. Is there a proper show on the way?

Lucasfilm teases The High Republic TV show or movie

Lucasfilm and president Kathleen Kennedy teased a possible live-action The High Republic series or movie in a new art book. The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Volume One book, which is out now, has a foreword by Kennedy which nods towards Lucasfilm visiting this era at a later date.

IMAGE: Lucasfilm. Artist: Gonzalo Kenny

To clarify, the High Republic era takes place roughly two centuries before The Phantom Menace and concludes with the birth of Palpatine. It started as a cross-media project that mostly incorporated comics, novels, and audio plays. However, the book suggests that the success of the project might open up “new storytelling opportunities beyond the page” with characters and stories that could “later appear in games or on-screen.” Referencing the High Republic’s potential for movies or TV, Kathleen Kennedy mysteriously teased, “it all starts with the word.”

The Acolyte is the first Disney Plus show to be set in the High Republic, although it is set at the very end. The show likely won’t feature any characters or situations seen in the other High Republic projects, with the possible exception of Yoda. However, it sounds like Lucasfilm is considering taking a project more directly to this era. Whether it will be a Disney Plus series or one of the multiple Star Wars movies in development remains to be seen, however.

The Acolyte will launch on Disney Plus in either late 2023 or more likely 2024, so don’t expect another High Republic series before then.