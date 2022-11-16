Warzone 2.0 Preload Not Working Fix: Why Can’t I Download on PC, PS5, PS4, or Xbox?

Hunting for a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 preload not working fix is not how players want to kick off their new BR experience. Unfortunately, that is the case for a lot of users on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Preloading can be confusing, but this guide should solve any problems users are having. Here’s how to fix CoD: Warzone 2 preload not working.

How to fix Warzone 2.0 preload not working

To fix Warzone 2.0 preload not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players must:

Head to the relevant store and begin the Warzone preload. PC players on Steam can find the preload here. Those on PS5 and PS4 can preload the game here. For those playing on Xbox, this is the link you need. Those on Battle.net should see Warzone 2.0 featured at the top of the Store page.

If the preload option doesn’t appear, wait for 30-60 minutes and check again.

It’s also worth monitoring @CallOfDuty on Twitter as any issues with the game will be posted there. For example, the preload for Season 1 has been delayed, as communicated below:

#ModernWarfare2 Season 01 will also be launching November 16 at 10 AM PT. Download of the content update is temporarily delayed and will be available soon. Standby for updates. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 14, 2022

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how many players were playing MW2 at launch. And here’s the latest information on the new Shipment and Shoothouse maps.