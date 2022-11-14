Warzone 2 Preload Not Working Fix: Why Can’t I Download on PC, PS5, PS4, or Xbox?

Hunting for a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 preload not working fix is not how players want to kick off their new BR experience. Unfortunately, that is the case for a lot of users on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Preloading can be confusing, but this guide should solve any problems users are having. Here’s how to fix CoD: Warzone 2 preload not working.
How to fix Warzone 2 preload not working
To fix Warzone 2 preload not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players must:
- Head to the relevant store and begin the Warzone preload.
- PC players on Steam can find the preload here.
- Those on PS5 and PS4 can preload the game here.
- For those playing on Xbox, this is the link you need.
- Those on Battle.net should see Warzone 2.0 featured at the top of the Store page.
- If the preload option doesn’t appear, wait for 30-60 minutes and check again.
It’s also worth monitoring @CallOfDuty on Twitter as any issues with the game will be posted there. For example, the preload for Season 1 has been delayed, as communicated below:
For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how many players were playing MW2 at launch. And here’s the latest information on the new Shipment and Shoothouse maps.