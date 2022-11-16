Warzone 2.0 Custom Perk Packages: Can You Change Perks?

Many players would like to see Warzone 2.0 custom Perk Packages, where they can switch out unwanted Perks for better abilities. This would allow players to create the perfect Perk combination for their playstyle. So, can you change the Perks in Warzone 2.0 Perk Packages?

Can you change the Perks in Warzone 2.0 Perk Packages?

No, players can’t change the Perks in Warzone 2.0 Perk Packages.

Players have to select a Perk Package out of the available presets. Once selected, players can’t change the Perks found in the package. They simply must make the best out of what is contained in the package.

In its launch state, this is how Warzone 2.0 has been designed. Players are limited to a select few Perk Package options and they must select the best package for how they want to play.

It’s possible that custom Perk Packages will be added in the future, as Warzone 2.0 is sure to receive many updates that add content and change the way that it’s played. For now, however, there’s no way to change the Perks in Warzone 2.0 Perk Packages.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to rank up past Level 55 in MW2. And here’s the best MW2 Kastov-74u build.