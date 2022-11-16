Warzone 2.0 ‘Join Nearby Enemy Squad’: How To Join Other Team

The Warzone 2.0 “Join Nearby Enemy Squad” feature, known officially as Assimilation, is a new feature that’s to shake up gameplay. Unfortunately, it can be tough to work out how to join other teams, as it’s not immediately obvious.

How to join nearby enemy squads in Warzone 2.0

To join nearby enemy squads in Warzone 2.0, players have to:

Bring up the Ping menu. Select the “Request to Join Nearby Enemy Squads” option. Wait for the enemy team to respond. If they allow you to join, you will be notified and see your new teammates in the bottom left.

Known in-game as “Assimilation,” players are able to join up with enemy Operators and form a larger squad. The size of the squad is limited to two in Duos, three in Trios, and four in Quads, so players won’t be able to join a full squad.

The potential for this feature is huge, as players make new alliances while playing. It’s sure to lead to some betrayals as well, adding an extra layer to the gameplay.

