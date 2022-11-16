Warzone DMZ M13B Not Unlocking: Why Is M13 Still Locked?

The Warzone DMZ M13B not unlocking can be confusing for players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. When completing the challenge that tasks players with taking down The Chemist in the Radiation Zone of the DMZ, some players are unfortunately not unlocking the new M13 weapon. Here’s why.

Why is the M13B not unlocking in Warzone DMZ?

The M13B is not unlocking in Warzone DMZ because players aren’t extracting with the weapon. Only the player that extracts with the weapon will unlock it.

The DMZ challenge that unlocks the M13B requires players defeat The Chemist in the Radiation Zone of DMZ. Once players have defeated this miniboss character, they must “[extract] his dropped weapon.”

Unfortunately, only the player who extracts with the M13B will unlock it. Anyone else in their party will have to take The Chemist down again.

This requirement is sure to confuse and disappoint a lot of players, as it would make more sense for all players in the party to get the weapon unlock. However, that isn’t the case. For a group of three players to all unlock the weapon, The Chemist will need to be defeated three times.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s a breakdown of which Perk Package is best for Warzone 2.0. And here’s what that “Instant Death” bug is all about.