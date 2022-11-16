Warzone 2.0: How to Transfer CoD Points From Battle.net to Steam

Unfortunately, Warzone 2.0 CoD Points (CP) will not transfer from Battle.net to Steam. However, there is a workaround solution to this, even if it’s a bit of long-winded process.

How to Use Warzone 2.0 CoD Points from BNet to Steam

While you can’t “transfer” Warzone 2.0 CoD Points, you can still spend them on items and the Battle Pass in BNet and then find them activated on Steam after you migrate there. It takes several steps, but here’s how to do this:

First, make sure that you have uninstalled Warzone 2.0 on Steam if you have that downloaded. Download Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net. Any existing CoD points should be available there. Spend the CP on any items you want, including the Battle Pass, and confirm the purchases Uninstall Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net and re-download it on Steam The purchases you made should transfer to the Steam version

This solution worked for this user on Reddit, so it looks like a viable option. We recommend that you spend as many of your CP as possible in the BNet version of the game before hopping over to the Steam version.

