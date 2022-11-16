Warzone 2.0: Do I Have to Play DMZ to Get M13B?

No, you actually don’t need to play DMZ to get the Warzone 2.0 M13B. However, you will likely need to wait awhile before you can grab the M13B in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 without completing the normal DMZ challenge that will unlock the weapon. Infinity Ward has stated in a prior blog that the M13B assault rifle would be available through a future store bundle, though we don’t know when it will go live. Either way, this is understandably frustrating for MW2 players who don’t want anything to do with DMZ.

How to Get the M13B in DMZ

In order to get the M13B the normal way, you need to defeat an AI character called The Chemist who is in the Radiation Zone of DMZ. For absolutely clarity, as we mentioned in another M13B guide, only the player that extracts the game with the blueprint for the weapon will actually unlock it. This means that if you want your entire squad to grab the weapon, you’ll need to do this multiple times.

That’s yet another point of frustration, we know. But if you want to make this easy for yourself and your friends, you can just run The Chemist over with a truck, like this player on Twitter. Hey, whatever works, right?

