Warzone 2.0 ‘Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to Have Access’ Error Message Fix

A new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access” error message is starting to irritate players who just want to play the newly-launched battle royale experience for free. Here’s everything you need to know about a fix for the error message.

How to fix the Warzone 2.0 ‘Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to Have Access’ Error Message

While the game tells Warzone 2.0 players they need to buy Modern Warfare 2 to access social features like the friends list and cross-platform play, this isn’t true. The “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access” error message is fortunately just a bug that’s been created by the huge demand on the game’s servers on launch day. Unfortunately, there are few ways of trying to fix the issue aside from waiting for the servers to stabilize, but there are always these steps that you can try:

Make sure Warzone 2.0 is fully up to date and all updates have been installed. Restart Warzone 2.0 Restart your console or PC. Restart your internet connection.

The server issues are also causing problems like getting stuck at the “Logging into online services” screen, or “Your profile was signed out“, but there is very little that can be done there either. It seems like the best thing to do is to wait for the game to settle down.