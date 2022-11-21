Warzone 2 ‘Your Profile Was Signed Out’ Error Message Fix

The Warzone 2 “Your profile was signed out” error message is no fun to see popping up on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One. Thankfully, there are some workarounds users can try to solve the issue. Here’s how to fix it.

How to fix the Warzone 2 “Your profile was signed out” error message

To fix the Warzone 2 “Your profile was signed out” error message on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

Restart the game. Restarting the game might seem like an obvious suggestion, but a reboot forces the game to try syncing up to the servers again, sometimes fixing issues.

Check the game’s current status on social media. The official Call of Duty account is worth checking. Raven Software, the developer responsible for maintaining Warzone 2, often posts updates here.

Wait for demand to reduce. At the time of writing, Warzone 2 has just been released. Therefore, demand is likely at its peak. This can cause issues that can be solved by just being patient.



If none of the above steps help, the next best step is to reach out to Activision Support for more assistance.

