Warzone 2.0 ‘Connection Failed’ Error Fix for WOLTERS – FRANCIS

Looking for a Warzone 2.0 “Connection failed” error fix is not how PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox players want to spend their first few hours in-game. Sadly, this is impacting some players. Here’s how to fix the error that is often joined by the “Reason: WOLTERS – FRANCIS” text.
How to fix the Warzone 2 “Connection failed” error for WOLTERS – FRANCIS
To fix the Warzone 2 “Connection failed” error for WOLTERS – FRANCIS on PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox, players should:
- Restart the game.
- Rebooting the game might seem obvious, but a restart makes the game try syncing up to the servers again, which can often fix things.
- Check the game and developer’s social media accounts.
- The official Call of Duty account is worth bookmarking.
- Raven Software, the developer, often posts updates here.
- Wait for a reduction in demand.
- At the time of writing, Warzone 2.0 has just been released. Therefore, demand is likely at its highest point. Be patient and the issue may be solved.
Failing the above, a player’s next best step is to reach out to Activision Support for further advice.
