Warzone 2.0 ‘Connection Failed’ Error Fix for WOLTERS – FRANCIS

Looking for a Warzone 2.0 “Connection failed” error fix is not how PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox players want to spend their first few hours in-game. Sadly, this is impacting some players. Here’s how to fix the error that is often joined by the “Reason: WOLTERS – FRANCIS” text.

How to fix the Warzone 2 “Connection failed” error for WOLTERS – FRANCIS

To fix the Warzone 2 “Connection failed” error for WOLTERS – FRANCIS on PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox, players should:

Restart the game. Rebooting the game might seem obvious, but a restart makes the game try syncing up to the servers again, which can often fix things.

Check the game and developer’s social media accounts. The official Call of Duty account is worth bookmarking. Raven Software, the developer, often posts updates here.

Wait for a reduction in demand. At the time of writing, Warzone 2.0 has just been released. Therefore, demand is likely at its highest point. Be patient and the issue may be solved.



Failing the above, a player’s next best step is to reach out to Activision Support for further advice.

