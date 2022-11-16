Warzone 2.0 Player Count: Max Player Number and How Assimilation Works

The max player count for most Warzone 2.0 modes is 150. The big difference between them is how the new assimilation feature works in each one. You can see the max number of players for each mode and get the details on assimilation below.

Warzone 2.0 max player count and how assimilation works

The max number of people you can have in each mode except for Quads is 150. Quads gets two more for a total of 152 because 150 doesn’t divide evenly by 4.

Battle Royale Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill Third Person Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill

Unhinged Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



Note that assimilation in Duos, Quads, and Third-Person Trios only allows you to add up to the usual amount of people to your squad. So, suppose you’re playing quads, and one person dies. In that case, you can only assimilate a single enemy player, and your squad will be full again.

Unhinged Trios, on the other hand, allows you to add three more people to your squad for a total of six. Obviously, doubling the size of your team is a significant advantage, and victory in this mode will likely go to those who are best at convincing their enemies to become their allies.

