Warzone 2.0 Roadmap: November 2022 Updates

A Warzone 2.0 roadmap for November 2022 has been revealed by developer Raven Software. They have diligently written a set of known issues and bugs for Warzone 2 into a public Trello for complete transparency. We expect that the developer will provide updates that will fix these known issues soon. Surprisingly, none of the issues include the rampant ‘connection failed’ errors and ‘purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access’ problems.

Warzone 2.0 roadmap of known issues for November 2022

So far, Raven Software has identified seven issues that are plaguing all platforms, which include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC:

A Battle Tokens error where players attempting to spend tokens in the Battle Pass are seeing a “Max Tokens” indicator instead.

Players are prevented from equipping default Operator Executions.

Some players are unable to access the Social Menu.

The Play Again button has been disabled after a match while Raven Software investigates an unidentified issue with it.

The After Action Report is appearing too often for some players in Battle Royale.

The Squad Widget sometimes have some squad members disappear from the interface.

Some players are eliminated from a Battle Royale game instead of being downed as they’re meant to be.

As these issues were only added during launch day, we anticipate that Raven Software will fill in this roadmap over the rest of the month. The developer will announce new updates to the Trello board through its official Twitter account.