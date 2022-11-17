Warzone 2 ‘Fetching Online Profile’ Message Stuck Fix

The Warzone 2 “Fetching online profile” message is not what players what to see getting stuck on their screen when logging into the game. Unfortunately, it can appear and stick on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Thankfully, there are ways to solve this issue. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 “Fetching online profile” message being stuck.

How to fix Warzone 2 “Fetching online profile” message being stuck

To fix the Warzone 2 “Fetching online profile” message being stuck on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

Try restarting the game. Giving the game a restart may seem like an obvious suggestion, but a restart makes the game try syncing up to the servers again, which can sometimes fix things.

Check the game and developer’s social media. The official Call of Duty account is worth monitoring. Raven Software, the developer, often posts updates and news here.

Wait for the demand to lessen. At the time of writing, Warzone 2.0 has just been released. Therefore, demand is likely at its highest point. Try to be patient and see if the problem is solved as fewer players try to rush online.



