All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes (Working November 2022)

Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes that are currently working. These include the Flying Tera Type Pikachu, Adventure Pack, and more. Redeem them now before they expire.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes

Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift

Select “Get via Internet” to get the Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift reward.

The Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift will become unavailable on February 28, 2023.

Adventure Pack

Select “Get via Internet” to receive Medicine, Full Healing, Recovery, Ether, Rare Candy, and Nugget.

The Adventure Pack will expire on February 28, 2023.

200 Poke Balls

Code acquired from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack.

How to enter Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes

To redeem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes, players have to:

Play through the game’s intro sequence and tutorial stage. Mystery Gift will unlock when players gain access to the open world. Bring up the menu. Select “Poke Portal.” Choose “Mystery Gift.” Select “Get with Code/Password.” Enter the Mystery Gift code to get the reward.

