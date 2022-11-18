Can You Watch Disenchanted Free Online via Streaming?

The sequel to the Disney Amy Adams movie Enchanted is here but can people watch Disenchanted free online legally? The Disenchanted Disney Plus release is now upon us but is it only available to subscribers? Is there a Disney Plus free trial option to watch Disenchanted streaming for free?

Is it possible to watch Disenchanted free online?

Disenchanted is not available to watch online for free at the present time as it is only on Disney Plus. Disney Plus subscribers can exclusively check out the Enchanted sequel starring Amy Adams on the streaming service. As of the time of writing, however, there is no Disney Plus free trial nor any special offers available to watch Disenchanted free.

Disney Plus is currently available in the U.S. at a cost of $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Unlike some other streaming services such as Paramount Plus, Disney Plus does not have any free trial options. The service did in previous years but Disney decided to remove the offer. So, right now, anyone who wants to legally watch Disenchanted must sign up for a Disney Plus subscription.

Disenchanted is the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted. Both star Amy Adams as Giselle, an animated Disney princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finds herself lost in our world. The movie ended with Giselle married to Robert (Patrick Dempsey) but, in the decade since, Giselle has grown more disillusioned. Now in the suburbs of Monroeville with their daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), Giselle calls on magic from Andalasia and accidentally turns the town into a literal fairy tale. While there is a race to undo this in time, the trailer (above) suggests that Giselle might actually like this new power, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Disenchanted is exclusively available now on Disney Plus.