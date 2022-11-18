Can You Still Play Warzone 1? (November 2022)

Now that the sequel is out, many players are wondering “Can you still play Warzone 1?” For one reason or another, players want to jump back into the Warzone Caldera map and enjoy the original Warzone experience. Is it possible?

Can players still access Warzone 1 Caldera?

Yes, players can still play Warzone 1 when it relaunches on November 28, 2022.

Starting at 10 AM PT on November 28, though with the original Warzone installed will see the game update and become “Warzone Caldera.” This will be a separate experience from Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Once it has launched, players will be able to enjoy the Caldera map, complete with the weapons from supported games.

With the developers focusing on Warzone 2, Warzone Caldera is unlikely to receive many patches in the next few months/years. It’s merely there for those who want to experience some nostalgia by booting up and playing a few rounds, or for those who aren’t gelling with the new Warzone 2 experience and would prefer to go back to how things were.

