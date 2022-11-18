Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolve Gimmighoul: What Do You Do With Gimmighoul Coins?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gimmighoul Coins are required items to evolve Gimmighoul into its much stronger form, Gholdengo. All you need to do is collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins, which is admittedly a lot but ties into the fact the Ghost-type Pokemon is the 1,000th Pokemon in the game. Once you have all those coins in your inventory, Gimmighoul will automatically evolve into Gholdengo the next time it earns enough experience to level up. You don’t need to use the item from your inventory or anything like that.

How to get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gimmighoul Coins fast

The fastest way to earn Gimmighoul Coins is defeating the chest form of Gimmighoul throughout Paldea. There’s a limited number of these particular Pokemon on the map, but they aren’t hard to find as they typically spawn near structures that look like dungeons, such as ruins and watchtowers. After defeating these chest form Gimmighouls, you’ll receive at least 50 Gimmighoul Coins for your efforts.

Otherwise, you’ll need to find roaming form Gimmighouls that are even easier to locate since they make noises when the player walks nearby them. They tend to hide near rocks, walls, cliff edges, and signs, so you’ll be rewarded for searching thoroughly in all the nooks and crannies of the map. Defeating these roaming form Gimmighouls, though, only nets you 1 to 5 Gimmighoul Coins, so it’s definitely the slower method of gathering them up.

