Fortnite Let Them Know Tasks and Rewards: How to Sign Up

The Fortnite Let Them Know tasks and rewards launched on November 21 to go alongside the cosmetic pack available through the Item Shop. The problem is the tasks aren’t tracked in-game, so players need to know where to sign up to have their progress count. Here’s everything you need to know about the Let Them Know tasks.

How to sign up for the Fortnite Let Them Know tasks and rewards

Head over to the Let Them Know website. Sign in with your Epic account. A new task will be available every day at 9 PM PT.

Players will also be able to track their task progress on the website by hitting the Check My Stats button, although it can take up to 1 hour for the site to update.

The Fortnite Let Them Know Tasks

All of the Let Them Know tasks must be completed in the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes for Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads. These are the tasks players need to complete:

Day One – Get 20 Eliminations

Day Two – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 21

Day Three – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 22

Day Four – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 23

Day Five – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 24

Day Six – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 25

Day Seven – Revealed at 9 PM PT on November 26

The Fortnite Let Them Know rewards

Players will receive 50,000 XP for every completed task, so completing all seven tasks will reward 350,000 XP in total.

To get the Trophy Time Emoticon, players need to earn at least one point every day, known as a Point Milestone. For example, on Day One players need to get one Elimination.

Those who miss out on any of the XP rewards, or miss getting a point on one of the days, can still get all of the above rewards by completing the Day 7 Point Milestone.

For more Fortnite guides, check out when the Fracture Event will be starting, as well as when Chapter 4 will begin.