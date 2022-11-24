Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Catch Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres?

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex do not include Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres among the 400 creatures on its list. With rumors the three creatures may join the game as Legendary Pokémon, here’s everything you need to know about whether they will appear in the ninth generation of Pokemon games.

How to get Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are not available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As such, they cannot be caught and added to the Pokedex.

Many are expecting that Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be Legendary Pokemon to be added to the two games as DLC at a later date.

Neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have made announcements as to whether this theory is correct and we can expect to see the trio in Pokemon scarlet and Violet in the future.

Pokemon Home compatibility has not been added to Scarlet and Violet at the time of writing. This means that players are also not able to transfer Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres into the new Switch games from Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, or Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.

Scarlet and Violet are expected to be added to Pokemon Home in spring 2023. Once this happens, “select Pokemon from past games” will be transferable to Scarlet and Violet, although we don’t know if Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be included.

For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, you can find a Perrserker 6-Star Tera raid strategy, as well as a list of other Pokemon missing from the two games.