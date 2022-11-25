The best Black Friday 2022 Nintendo Switch games and console deals are now live on Amazon and Best Buy. The best sale prices include Nintendo Switch consoles, including both the OLED and Lite versions, as well as games, with Animal Crossing, Mario, and Zelda titles all getting their prices slashed. Below is a rundown of the best Black Friday Switch deals for 2022.
Nintendo Switch Console Black Friday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership for $299.99 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Deals
- Bayonetta 3 for $39.99 at Amazon
- Persona 5 Royale for $29.99 at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Hot Wheels Unleashed for $19.99 at Best Buy
- It Takes Two for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for $14.99 at Best Buy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital) for $39.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital) for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Mario Party Superstars for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Bravely Default II for $39.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $47.99 at Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition for $51.99 at Best Buy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $47.99 at Best Buy
- Sonic Frontiers for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $50.99 at Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 Edition for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Just Dance 2022 for $29.99 at Best Buy
- NBA 2K23 Standard Edition for $29.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $50.99 at Best Buy
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for $24.99 at Best Buy
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for $52.99 at Best Buy
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for $29.99 at Best Buy
- New Pokemon Snap for $41.99 at Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for $19.99 at Best Buy
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for $19.99 at Best Buy
- PAC-MAN World Re-PAC for $19.99 at Best Buy
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Standard Edition for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Standard Edition for $22.99 at Best Buy
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness for $14.99 at Best Buy
- Rabbids: Party of Legends Standard Edition for $14.99 at Best Buy
- Among Us Impostor Edition for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion for $19.99 at Best Buy
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit for $49.97 at Amazon
- Paper Mario: The Origami King for $45.91 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Accessories Black Friday Deals
- $20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] for $18.50 at Amazon
- PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Black for $41.99 at Best Buy
- RDS Industries 12″ Hard Case for Game Console – Black for $29.99 at Best Buy
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case – Black for $14.99 at Best Buy
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for $14.99 at Best Buy
- Insignia Universal Go Case + – Black for $9.99 at Best Buy
- Rocketfish – Joy-Con Charge Station – Black for $9.99 at Best Buy
- Rocketfish – Universal Game Vault Case – Smoke Black for $4.99 at Best Buy
- SanDisk – 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $39.99 at Best Buy
- SanDisk – 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $19.99 at Best Buy