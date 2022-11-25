How To Fix Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch

Hunting for a Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch fix is not what players want to do while stuck in the middle of a match. Unfortunately, that is going to be the case for many PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox players. The glitch occurs when players use a Bomb Drone or Recon Drone. The impacted player gets stuck in place and can’t move. They remain helpless until an enemy or the gas kills them. Thankfully, there is a way to fix this. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch.

Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch fix for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox

To fix the Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch, players must:

Avoid using the Bomb Drone and Recon Drone. Until this issue is patched, players are best off just not using either Drone.

Let A.I. or enemy soldiers knock the affected player. This is no doubt tricky, but it’s the only reliable way of forcing a player out of the glitch. Once the impacted player is knocked, save them from the enemy and revive them.



While these workarounds do help to solve the issue, a permanent fix would be better. At the time of writing, the Bomb Drone Glitch hasn’t yet been acknowledged on the Warzone 2 Trello Board. Hopefully this changes soon and the developers get working on a fix.

