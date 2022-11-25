How To Fix Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch

Hunting for a Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch fix is not what players want to do while stuck in the middle of a match. Unfortunately, that is going to be the case for many PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox players. The glitch occurs when players use a Bomb Drone or Recon Drone. The impacted player gets stuck in place and can’t move. They remain helpless until an enemy or the gas kills them. Thankfully, there is a way to fix this. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch.
Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch fix for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox
To fix the Warzone 2 Bomb Drone Glitch, players must:
- Avoid using the Bomb Drone and Recon Drone.
- Until this issue is patched, players are best off just not using either Drone.
- Let A.I. or enemy soldiers knock the affected player.
- This is no doubt tricky, but it’s the only reliable way of forcing a player out of the glitch.
- Once the impacted player is knocked, save them from the enemy and revive them.
While these workarounds do help to solve the issue, a permanent fix would be better. At the time of writing, the Bomb Drone Glitch hasn’t yet been acknowledged on the Warzone 2 Trello Board. Hopefully this changes soon and the developers get working on a fix.
