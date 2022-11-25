Andor Season Finale: Is Cassian’s Sister in Season 2?

The Cassian Andor sister mystery is one of the biggest unanswered questions of the Andor season finale. There are a lot of plot threads that should continue into Andor season 2. However, it’s the question of Cassian’s sister’s location — which isn’t mentioned after episode 3 — that has many Star Wars fans intrigued.

Is the Cassian Andor sister reveal coming in Season 2?

It seems very likely that the mystery of Cassian Andor’s sister will get solved in Andor season 2. It is one of the biggest lingering plot threads of the first season so it seems unlikely to see it not addressed.

Maarva (Fiona Shaw) in a scene from Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The last time Andor (Diego Luna) saw his sister was in the flashback to their home planet Kenari in episode 3. Here, the young Cassian left his younger sister to go investigate a crashed Imperial vessel. After getting caught, stunned, and taken away by Maarva (Fiona Shaw) in order to save his life, young Cassian never saw what the Empire did to his people — or what happened to his sister.

The planet Kenari is described as having suffered an “Imperial mining disaster” and is “considered toxic,” with Cassian believing none of his people survived. However, in the opening episode, Andor seems close to finding his sister — or, at least, another Kenari. This investigation is completely abandoned, however, as Andor becomes wanted for murder. He then barely escapes Ferrix, is recruited for the Aldhani mission, and after that is done he is sent to an Imperial prison.

Andor is repeatedly pushed away from his main mission at the start of the season, so fans can assume that his sister will come into play sometime in season 2.

Andor season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus. Season 2 should launch in 2024.