Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to Get Ability Patch and Find Its Location

The Ability Patch is a very handy item for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to acquire. For those who aren’t in the know, Ability Patches are single-use items that allow you to change the ability of your Pokemon over to its Hidden Ability. The current method to get Ability Patches in-game is not the easiest though, here’s how to find them.

How to find Ability Patches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Catch all 400 Pokemon to unlock six-star Tera Raid battles. Complete six-star Tera Raid Battles. An Ability Patch is rewarded for each six-star Tera Pokemon defeated.

Ability Patches are currently only available by participating in six-star Tera raids. To even participate in six-star raids, you’ll need to have completed your Paldean Pokedex by catching all 400 Pokemon in the game.

After doing so, the six-star raid level will be unlocked, which now has Tera Pokemon at level 90. By taking part in these extra tough Tera raid battles, you’ll net yourself a single Ability Patch simply by defeating (or catching) the Tera Pokemon you’re facing. However, you’re likely going to want more, so you’ll need to get used to some high-level raiding.

It’s best to build a well-rounded team who can tackle most of the above for your Ability Patch hunting, so if you’re looking for the current meta build for Tera Raid battles, then check out our Perrserker 6-star Strategy guide.