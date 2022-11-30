Super Mario Bros Movie Donkey Kong Family: Swanky, Diddy, Dixie Leaks

The latest official trailer brought with it the Super Mario Bros movie Donkey Kong reveal. Unlike Princess Peach, fans didn’t get to hear Seth Rogen voice Donkey Kong in the trailer. Instead, the trailer and poster contain many fantastic easter eggs, including many Kong characters. Here are all the Super Mario movie Donkey Kong family characters confirmed.

What Super Mario movie Donkey Kong family members are confirmed?

The new Super Mario Bros movie trailer and posters confirm or leak the following Donkey Kong characters:

Donkey Kong

Cranky Kong

Diddy Kong

Dixie Kong

Donkey Kong, Jnr.

Swanky Kong

Funky Kong

Kiddy Kong

Candy Kong (possibly)

The main source is the new, recent trailer. Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) started the trailer by smacking around Mario (Chris Pratt) in an arena designed to evoke the Super Smash Bros games. The elder Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) is overseeing this gladiatorial event. Cranky, of course, is canonically the original ’80s Donkey Kong and the grandfather of the current DK.

Yo cranky made an appearance pic.twitter.com/qKizWSkKmK — HowlingPig (@HowlingPig08) November 29, 2022

However, the end of the trailer contains even more cameos. After a switch of gears to Mario Kart’s infamous Rainbow Road, fans freeze-framed on the other racers and spotted a couple more Kongs. The sunglasses-wearing Funky Kong is visible in a green kart. Funky actually appeared playable in Mario Kart Wii, so he makes sense. A bigger surprise is the baby Kiddy Kong in the tiny blue kart. Apart from a brief cameo in Smash Bros Ultimate, Kiddy Kong hasn’t been seen since Donkey Kong Land 3 in 1997.

kiddy and funky pic.twitter.com/BLh3zGirY1 — Super Mario Movie Updates (@MarioMovi4) November 29, 2022

Donkey Kong’s own movie poster contains even more Kong cameos. The bottom right contains the popular stars Diddy and Dixie Kong, but next to them fans spotted the obscure Swanky Kong and Donkey Kong, Jnr. Junior is Cranky’s son and the current Donkey Kong’s father. Swanky Kong hosted some minigames in 1996’s Donkey Kong Country 3. On the left of the poster is a feminine Kong in a pink dress that could be a redesigned Candy Kong, Donkey Kong’s partner. This is a big redesign if true, however.

There will likely be further members of the Kong family appearing as the Super Mario Bros movie gets closer to its release date on April 7, 2023.