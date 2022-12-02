GTA Plus December 2022 Rewards: When Are the Bonuses Revealed?

The GTA Plus December 2022 rewards are almost here, giving passionate GTA Online players some exclusive bonuses to help enhance their experience. Some bonuses are better than others, however, so it’s understandable why some subscribers will want to know what rewards are coming this month, before committing to the subscription cost. Here’s when the GTA Plus 2022 rewards will be announced.

When will the GTA Plus December 2022 rewards be announced?

The GTA Plus December 2022 rewards will be revealed on or before December 6, 2022.

Subscribers to the premium GTA+ service have until December 13 to get the coveted Panther Statue. Subscribers also get access to The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 1, as well as free CEO/VIP abilities, free vehicle requests, $500,000 of in-game money, and member-only Shark Cards.

Once Rockstar announces the rewards for GTA Plus in December 2022, this post will be updated with the full list. Then it will be up to players to decide whether they want to remain subscribed to the service or cancel.

