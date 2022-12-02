Is Need for Speed Unbound on Nintendo Switch?

Need for Speed Unbound was released on December 2 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, but the game did not arrive on Nintendo Switch. Many players have been left wondering if this is something that could happen in the future, so here’s everything we know about NFS Unbound coming to Switch consoles at a later date.

Why is Need for Speed Unbound not on Nintendo Switch?

No reason has been given by either Criterion Software or EA for why Need for Speed Unbound has not yet been released for Nintendo Switch.

The game is only available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC instead. This means it has also avoided the last-gen Xbox One and PS4 consoles. It is assumed that hardware limitations are the reason for the game only being playable on the more powerful machines.

Will NFS Unbound be on Switch in the future?

It is unlikely that NFS Unbound will be released for Switch in the future. While some of the bigger games have been released on Switch as cloud versions, EA’s big hitters are not amongst those titles.

The last Need for Speed game to be released on any Nintendo console was Need for Speed Rivals on Wii U in 2013. There have been no Need for Speed games on Switch at all and it seems like that is unlikely to change anytime soon.