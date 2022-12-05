Gen V The Boys Spinoff Release Date Rumors, Cast, Trailer, Leaks

The Gen V The Boys spin-off is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The college-set show had the extremely bloody first Gen V trailer revealed at CCXP, which shows off disgusting superpowers and killer muppets. Here is everything known about The Boys spin-off show, including confirmed cast and the Gen V release date.

Gen V will release in 2023. At the present time, Amazon has not confirmed a more specific release date. It is not known whether Gen V will drop before or after the launch of The Boys season 4.

Gen V The Boys trailer

Gen V season 1 cast confirmed

The Gen V cast includes:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Shelley Conn

Maddie Phillips

London Thor

Derek Luh

Asa Germann

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Clancy Brown

Alexander Calvert

Jason Ritter

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

P. J. Byrne as Adam Bourke

Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Reina Hardesty were previously announced for the series but have since left the show. Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P. J. Byrne reprise their roles from The Boys. Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity was introduced in The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated spin-off show.

All Gen V story leaks so far

Gen V is not a prequel show and is set to run concurrently with the events of The Boys season 4. The show was originally announced as The Boys Presents: Varsity and is set in Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. It’s based around a college for superheroes where young Supes are trained before being thrown together in The Hunger Games-style challenges.

Gen V will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.