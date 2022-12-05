Gen V The Boys Spinoff Release Date Rumors, Cast, Trailer, Leaks

The Gen V The Boys spin-off is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The college-set show had the extremely bloody first Gen V trailer revealed at CCXP, which shows off disgusting superpowers and killer muppets. Here is everything known about The Boys spin-off show, including confirmed cast and the Gen V release date.
What is the Gen V release date?
Gen V will release in 2023. At the present time, Amazon has not confirmed a more specific release date. It is not known whether Gen V will drop before or after the launch of The Boys season 4.
Gen V The Boys trailer
Gen V season 1 cast confirmed
The Gen V cast includes:
- Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau
- Chance Perdomo
- Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw
- Shelley Conn
- Maddie Phillips
- London Thor
- Derek Luh
- Asa Germann
- Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy
- Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity
- Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa
- Clancy Brown
- Alexander Calvert
- Jason Ritter
- Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train
- Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett
- P. J. Byrne as Adam Bourke
Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Reina Hardesty were previously announced for the series but have since left the show. Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P. J. Byrne reprise their roles from The Boys. Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity was introduced in The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated spin-off show.
All Gen V story leaks so far
Gen V is not a prequel show and is set to run concurrently with the events of The Boys season 4. The show was originally announced as The Boys Presents: Varsity and is set in Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. It’s based around a college for superheroes where young Supes are trained before being thrown together in The Hunger Games-style challenges.
Gen V will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.