The Dark Tower TV Series Reboot: Cast Rumors, Leaks, and More

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have confirmed their acquisition of the rights to The Dark Tower (via Deadline), and now fans of the popular Stephen King book series are desperate for more information about what to expect. Revealing that they are hoping to bring the story to life as a TV series, here’s what we know so far about the proposed adaptation, as well as rumors, leaks, and more…

Who could be in the cast for The Dark Tower TV series reboot?

As news of The Dark Tower rights being with Flanagan and Macy is so fresh, there are no definite answers when it comes to who might be part of the cast if and when it makes it to production. Judging by some of Flanagan’s past works, however, and his loyalty to the actors he has worked with before, we can make some predictions about who could show up.

An instantly-popular choice to take the lead role of The Gunslinger is Rahul Kohli. Starring in the now-canceled Midnight Club on Netflix, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and upcoming miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, it’s clear that the actor has made a big impression on the boss.

Mike Flanagan said that adapting The Dark Tower would be his "Everest" and now that he’s at Amazon, give him the green light and cast Rahul Kohli as The Gunslinger. Boom. https://t.co/gIHRP70U3P — Sean (@SeanJ8) December 5, 2022

Other big names that may well become attached to the series include Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Katie Parker, Robert Longstreet, Carla Gugino, and Samantha Sloyan, all of whom have worked on five or more Flanagan projects in the past. Then there’s Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, Alex Essoe, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Igby Rigney, Victoria Pedretti, T’Nia Miller, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who have all collaborated with Flanagan on more than one occasion.

Will the Dark Tower TV series reboot be on Amazon Prime Video?

Flanagan has said that Amazon are “very aware” of the Dark Tower IP and his interest in adapting it, but has not confirmed that they will be moving ahead with his TV series. Of course, now that he and Macy have signed a deal with Amazon Studios, the likelihood that it does end up on the Prime Video streaming platform has increased. “If that’s something that they would be interested in, we’ll be thrilled,” Flanagan said.

With Flanagan’s comments that he envisages The Dark Tower as going on for five seasons, before concluding with two standalone features, it would be a big undertaking for any studio. As we have seen with Amazon and their commitment to the Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, though, they could be the perfect home for such a huge project.