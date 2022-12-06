Warzone 2: How To Buy Loadout Drops at Buy Stations

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are buying Loadout Drops at Buy Stations. There is a glitch that causes Loadout Drop Markers to appear in the Gear selection screen. Here’s the full story on how to buy Loadout Drops in Warzone 2.

How to buy Loadout Drops in Warzone 2

To buy Loadout Drops in Warzone 2, players have to get lucky with a glitch. On occasion, a Loadout Drop Marker becomes available for sale in the Buy Station’s Gear tab. It costs $2,000.

Loadout Drops being available at Warzone 2 Buy Stations doesn’t seem intentional, firstly because they are so cheap, but also because it goes against the way that Raven Software has balanced the game.

While Custom Loadout weapons can be purchased from Buy Stations at $5,000 each, Loadout Drop Markers should not be available. Instead, players should have to earn their full Custom Loadouts at Strongholds or by securing Loadout Drops when they fall from the sky.

Expect the developer to fix this glitch soon, as it can give players an unfair advantage, particularly in the early game.

