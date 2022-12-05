Warzone 2 Nuke Skin: How To Unlock Apparition Outfit

The Warzone 2 nuke skin looks pretty damn awesome, so it’s understandable why so many players are wondering just how to unlock the Apparition outfit. For those who feel like they can handle the challenge, here’s how to unlock the Warzone 2 nuke skin on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

How to unlock the Warzone 2 nuke skin “Apparition”

To unlock the Warzone 2 nuke skin, players must successfully launch a nuke on the map.

While this guide goes in deeper detail for how exactly to earn the nuke, the short summary is:

Get five Warzone wins in a row. On the sixth match, grab the Champion’s Question contract. Collect the three required elements. Head to the bomb site. Arm the nuke and defend it for two minutes until it blows up.

Once the nuke has been successfully detonated, players will be awarded a nuke Calling Card, Emblem, and the Apparition skin. These cosmetic items are bound to be some of the rarest in the game, as very few players will be able to successfully detonate a nuke.

