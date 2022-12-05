Warzone 2 ‘Dev Error 657’ Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Warzone 2.0 continues to suffer from error after error since its initial release, and the latest ‘Dev Error 657’ code might not be the last. Players across PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox are being halted from teaming up on Al Mazrah due to the new error. The solution secured by most players on each platform involves repairing game files or restoring licenses.

How to fix Warzone 2 Dev Error 657

In order to fix the Warzone 2 Dev Error 657 code, follow the below instructions for each platform.

PC (Steam)

Restart your PC and open Steam

Right-click Warzone 2 in your library, select Properties

Select Local Files tab and choose “Verify integrity of game files”

Re-launch Warzone 2

PC (Battle.net)

Open Battle.net on desktop

Click on the Warzone 2.0 icon under the Games menu

Click the cog wheel beside the Play button

Choose Scan and Repair

Re-launch Warzone 2

PS5 and PS4

Open Settings

Head to Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses

Choose Restore and allow the operation to fully complete

Re-launch Warzone 2

Xbox

Open the Xbox App

Locate the game from the left-hand menu

Click on the 3 dots beside Warzone 2

Click Manage > Files > Verify and Repair

Allow time for it to complete

Re-launch Warzone 2

