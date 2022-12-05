Warzone 2 ‘Dev Error 657’ Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Warzone 2.0 continues to suffer from error after error since its initial release, and the latest ‘Dev Error 657’ code might not be the last. Players across PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox are being halted from teaming up on Al Mazrah due to the new error. The solution secured by most players on each platform involves repairing game files or restoring licenses.
How to fix Warzone 2 Dev Error 657
In order to fix the Warzone 2 Dev Error 657 code, follow the below instructions for each platform.
PC (Steam)
- Restart your PC and open Steam
- Right-click Warzone 2 in your library, select Properties
- Select Local Files tab and choose “Verify integrity of game files”
- Re-launch Warzone 2
PC (Battle.net)
- Open Battle.net on desktop
- Click on the Warzone 2.0 icon under the Games menu
- Click the cog wheel beside the Play button
- Choose Scan and Repair
- Re-launch Warzone 2
PS5 and PS4
- Open Settings
- Head to Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses
- Choose Restore and allow the operation to fully complete
- Re-launch Warzone 2
Xbox
- Open the Xbox App
- Locate the game from the left-hand menu
- Click on the 3 dots beside Warzone 2
- Click Manage > Files > Verify and Repair
- Allow time for it to complete
- Re-launch Warzone 2
