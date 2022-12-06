Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Not Working Fix: Charged Twice, Negative Battle Coins

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass is not working for many players. Multiple threads on the official OW2 forums report users purchasing the Premium Battle Pass but having it not appear. One user has apparently been charged twice, and many others say they now have negative battle coins. Having a minus sign on your Overwatch 2 balance is a clear sign that something’s wrong. Here are some ways to fix issues with the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass and your Battle Coins wallet.

How to fix Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass

Refreshing the client and changing your region are the primary ways to fix the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass:

Refresh client – Some users report that refreshing Overwatch 2 by opening and closing the game multiple times has restored the battle pass and their correct balance.

Change your region – The same can be said for changing your region a few times before selecting your home region.

In both these cases, you are essentially pinging the servers until it has processed your Battle Pass purchase correctly. If these two solutions don’t work, then we suggest waiting until Blizzard has your Battle Pass and your Battle Coins wallet right, as you don’t want to risk progressing in the game or buying anything else until they’ve been handled. Unfortunately, you may need to try these solutions every time Overwatch 2 gets a new season with a new Battle Pass.

