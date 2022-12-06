Overwatch 2 Season 2: Is Ramattra OP and Overpowered or Weak and Underpowered?

Overwatch 2 season 2 has introduced Ramattra to the game, a new tank hero with a robust set of abilities. Prior to the latest season of OW2, players were worried that the hero was going to be overpowered, though concerns over him being OP have slowly transformed into criticisms that he’s actually underpowered. So what’s the deal — does Ramattra need to be nerfed, or does he need to be buffed? Here’s what we can tell so far.

Is Overwatch 2’s Ramattra overpowered or underpowered?

Ramattra seems to be underpowered in Overwatch 2, at least compared to what many expected of him. While his abilities looked powerful on paper, in-game he currently struggles in quite a few match-ups, making him far less of a threat than was initially expected.

Ramattra currently requires far more synergy with his team than many of OW2’s top tanks. While he has the ability to place a shield in front of him or, in his Nemesis form, block attacks from the front with his arms, he doesn’t have the ability to heal himself like Roadhog, increase his shields like Sigma, or block tons of burst damage like Orisa. As such, when he is swarmed by enemies, he’s reliant on his healers to keep him upright and struggles when being crowded — which happens frequently in OW2’s fast-paced gameplay.

Additionally, his seemingly overpowered abilities are now far less of an issue than players expected. For instance, his Ravenous Vortex has the ability to ground an aerial hero like Mercy or Pharah, but it’s difficult to pull off in the midst of a firefight. Additionally, his Nemesis mode being able to pierce shields was a concern for shield tank players like Reinhardt, but the reality is that his attacks in this form don’t have a lot of range. This means that if he’s that close to Rein’s shield in the first place, he’s going to have a bad time.

It still remains to be seen exactly how well Ramattra performs overall and how he fares when in the hands of professional Overwatch 2 players, but initial impressions suggest he’s not as much of a worry as he was believed to be.

But Ramattra isn’t the only thing Overwatch 2 players have to be concerned about, with there being much discussion surrounding its controversial rank resets. There have also been complaints about its Battle Pass not working.