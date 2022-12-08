iOS 16.2 Patch Notes: What Does the New iPhone Update Do?

The new iOS 16.2 patch notes are now available for iPhone users to read. The new iPhone update implements new features like Freeform and Apple Music, in addition to fixing a bunch of bugs. Here’s the full list of iOS 16.2 patch notes.

iOS 16.2 patch notes list

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more.

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger.

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music.

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up.

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

Lock Screen

New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data.

Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule.

Game Center

SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with.

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen.

Apple TV

Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices.

Bug fixes

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text.

Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari.

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location.

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note.

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content.

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made.

