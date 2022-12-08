How to Play Diablo 4 Early Access on PC, PS5, Xbox

Diablo 4 early access has been rumored to begin on June 1, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. With some of the game’s features courting controversy, players eagerly want to find out what surprises await them. Here’s everything you need to know about the early access period.

How to get Diablo 4 early access?

Early Access is available for those who purchased the Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition or the Diablo IV Ultimate Edition on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The early access period will begin on June 1, 2023, although an exact release time has not been confirmed.

Those who purchased the standard edition of the game will have to wait until June 5, 2023, to be able to play it. Blizzard Entertainment has not announced any extra bonuses for playing Diablo 4 early at the time of writing, so those who have to wait until the game’s release date will not be missing out on anything.

Both the Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition come with bonus content, including the Battle Pass which is just one of the live service features that also include premium currency, microtransactions, and a plethora of cosmetics.