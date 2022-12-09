Is Death Stranding 2 Coming to Xbox Game Pass or PC?

Following the announcement of Death Stranding 2 (Working Title) at The Game Awards last night, the growing Xbox and Game Pass player base has some questions for Hideo Kojima.

The most prominent of these questions are if and when the highly-anticipated sequel will make its way over to Xbox consoles, either via standard physical release or digitally through Game Pass, and if it will also receive a PC release. The original Death Stranding has made its way to Xbox Game Pass already but factors such as timed exclusivity are always in need of consideration.

Is Death Stranding 2 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass or PC?

Currently, Death Stranding 2 is unconfirmed for Xbox, Game Pass, or PC, with Kojima Productions revealing that the game is set to come to PS5 before any other platform.

However, don’t snuff out that candle just yet. A strong note worth making is that Death Stranding did eventually arrive on PC Game Pass, sadly not for Xbox consoles though. So while the upcoming release date is yet to be even confirmed for its exclusive drop on PS5 first, there’s still good hope that PC Game Pass users could eventually walk again with Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux.

