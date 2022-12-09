Is Final Fantasy 16 Coming to Xbox, Game Pass, and PC?

The hype surrounding Final Fantasy 16‘s upcoming release continues to build as players across platforms now begin to ask when it will be released on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV was featured during The Game Awards with another story-focused trailer, and publisher Square Enix also provided much-needed confirmation on FFXIV’s release date, which will be next summer on June 22nd, 2023. Final Fantasy titles such as Stranger of Paradise: FFO have not been shy of releasing cross-platform, with more mainline titles like FF15 launching Day One for Xbox in the past.

Right now, there’s no confirmed release date for any other platforms aside from PS5, where Final Fantasy 16 will be a timed exclusive with Sony for 6 months. After this time, however, FF16 will be free to jump to Xbox, Game Pass, and PC platforms. Given that it’s a next-gen title, Xbox One console gamers will likely be left behind or be forced to upgrade and it’s looking very unlikely for Nintendo Switch players.

Make sure to check out more fun announcements from The Game Awards, like Diablo 4’s release date and more Elden Ring DLC confirmed by Miyazaki himself.