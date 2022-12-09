Is Judas a New Bioshock Game in the Same Universe?

Surprising many last night at The Game Awards, the reveal of Judas from BioShock head creator Ken Levine has raised eyebrows surrounding the new title’s possible connections to the same universe. Levine took the lead in the development of the world of Rapture and Columbia starting 15 years ago, and Judas looks to be taking similar steps in taking the player on a walk through moral ambiguity, madness, and the difficulties that emerge.

Does Judas take place in the BioShock universe?

Judging from the trailer and Ken Levine’s departure from work with publisher 2K to start Ghost Story Games, Judas doesn’t look to be set in the same universe. BioShock is still a property owned by 2K, which shoots most any in-game lore connection Judas could have to the BioShock brand down, especially given rumors and leaks of a BioShock 4 in development.

Is Judas a BioShock sequel or prequel?

It’s highly unlikely, but an argument could be made for Levine being the lead mind behind BioShock originally and Judas, therefore, being some form of a spiritual successor. It would be very exciting to posit a greater BioShock meta-universe that Judas could tie into as it seems like they share plenty of similar themes, but sadly it’s just not the case.

