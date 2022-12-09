Shrek 5: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Sequel Plot Leaks

Has Dreamworks confirmed a Shrek 5 release date? The latest Shrek spin-off movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is out in theaters on December 21, so fans are wondering when the promised new Shrek movie will finally appear. When is Shrek 5 coming out?

At the time of writing, Shrek 5 does not have a confirmed release date but the earliest it could release is 2024 or 2025. The sequel is in production and has a script, but is without a director at the present time. In an interview about Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Antonio Banderas confirms that “Shrek is probably coming back” in addition to another Puss in Boots movie.

All confirmed and rumored Shrek 5 cast and voice actors

IMAGE: Dreamworks Animation

Mike Myers as Shrek

Cameron Diaz as Fiona

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Antonio Banderas as Puss In Boots

As of the time of writing, the cast of Shrek 5 has not been confirmed. However, Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish producer Chris Meledandri previously confirmed to Variety that the “awesome” voice cast would return. Antonio Banderas has already returned as Puss in Boots in the recent The Last Wish spin-off. Eddie Murphy confirmed to CinemaBlend that Shrek 5 was still happening and the script is complete, so he is likely involved too.

Shrek 5 plot leaks and rumors

While no specific plot details about Shrek 5 have been revealed, the suggestion is that the sequel will almost be a reboot of the franchise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shrek 5 writer Michael McCullers — who recently wrote The Boss Baby and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — says that the movie is “a pretty big reinvention” for the series.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters in the U.S. on December 21.