When Will Avatar 2 The Way of Water Be on Disney Plus? Release Date Rumors

Is there an Avatar 2 Disney Plus release date yet? The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water release date in theaters is December 16, more than 13 years after the launch of the first Avatar movie. However, for any fans who don’t want to go to theaters, when will Avatar: The Way of Water be on Disney Plus?

Avatar: The Way of Water will likely launch on Disney Plus in late January or February 2023. As of the time of writing, no firm release window for Avatar 2 on the streaming service has been confirmed.

IMAGE: Disney

Much like with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney is likely expecting Avatar: The Way of Water to do extremely well in ticket sales and settle in for a long run in theaters. It is very unlikely Avatar 2 will arrive on Disney Plus before the end of 2022. The release window between theatrical and streaming for the last MCU movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, was 50 days. If the new Avatar follows a similar timeframe, it will arrive on Disney Plus around February 6, 2023.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water come to Disney Plus?

Avatar 2: The Way of Water will definitely release on Disney Plus in the near future. After its purchase of Fox, Disney owns the full rights to the Avatar franchise so it will want to help boost its subscription service however possible. The first Avatar movie is already available on the streaming service, so the sequel will almost certainly follow suit.

While reviews aren’t yet available, early reactions from the press to the new Avatar movie have been extremely positive. Fans, on the other hand, have had mixed reactions to the reveal of Sigourney Weaver as the daughter of Jake and Neytiri.