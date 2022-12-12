Is Armored Core 6 a Sequel, Prequel, or Reboot?

Armored Core 6 is a sequel or a reboot. The first entry in the series takes place on a planet other than Earth. As such, it’s either far in the future from Armored Core: Verdict Day, or it’s rebooting the story entirely.

Is Armored Core 6 a sequel or reboot?

Armored Core 6 may be a sequel picking up the main story where Verdict Day left off. However, it’d be far enough in the future that it’s effectively a reboot. Every other game in the series takes place on Earth, and although they all showcase advanced technology, there’s no indicator that interstellar travel is possible.

So, if AC6 isn’t just a reboot, then between it and Verdict Day, humanity had to:

Develop interstellar travel (possibly Faster-than-Light)

Find an Earth-like planet to colonize (or terraformed one)

Built massive cities and structures on the planet.

In addition to the time all that takes, you can add 50 more years to it since Bandai Namco’s description of the game says:

“A mysterious new substance was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity’s technological and communications capabilities. Instead, this substance caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System.

Almost half a century later, the same substance resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe.”

So, while it might be a sequel, it’s going to be pretty far removed from the rest of the series,