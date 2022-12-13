High on Life Day One Update Patch Notes: Douglas Glitch, Stuttering, Performance Fixes

The High on Life Day One update has been released by developer Sqaunch Games. The patch notes for this update, which is a whopping 21 GB on Xbox Series X|S, on December 13 has fixed numerous bugs including performance and stuttering issues on PC and Xbox platforms. Players have reported various bugs where they have gotten stuck behind doors, trapped in rooms after dying or respawning (like the Douglas glitch), and been otherwise unable to progress in the game. This update fixes a good number of these issues.

Here are the High on Life Day One update patch notes for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One:

Fixes and Optimizations General crash and progress blocker fixes including bad respawns in Douglas Mission and Jetpack tutorial Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations Improved performance across Xbox One, and Xbox Series platforms Improved UI text and button readability Localization fixes for incorrect/missing translations, subtitle timing, and overall readability Fixed combat music playing at inappropriate times and music getting stuck during Krubis and Douglas missions Fixed Blorto’s menu to display player’s warp crystal count accurately and adding a single-purchase limit to Warp Discs Fixed commercials starting before the previous video completes Fixed subtitles from remaining on screen after leaving the area or concluding conversations Improved recommended default video quality settings detection on PC



Content Updates General collision pass throughout to help prevent the player from getting stuck while venturing off the golden path on uneven terrain General lookats, lipflap, and narrative animation polish pass on NPCs General audio balancing and spatialization pass across SFX, Music, and Dialogue General combat and balance passes on all Boss and Combat Encounters Balance pass on the Skate Park Warp Base to earn more points per trick Populated Highway Warp Base to now appear after completing the game Improved visuals on projectiles for the Sweezy Bullet Rewind Mod Improved visuals on Garmantuous attacks during final battle Tuned slide bash to feel less floaty Increased draw distance on environmental assets in Zephyr and Blim City Improved player control over gun and enemy combat chatter within the settings menu TV in the house will now continue to play videos after completing the game Cleaned up dialogue pacing to feel more natural during various conversations Enemies will despawn after their death animations fully complete on Xbox One



